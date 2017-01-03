Man arrested after car hit boy trying...

Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus

IZARD COUNTY, AR - A man was arrested four days after a boy was hit while trying to get on a school bus. Tyler Little, 28, was identified as the driver of the vehicle suspected of hitting the seven-year-old on January 5 , according to Izard County Sheriff Tate Lawrence.

