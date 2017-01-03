Man arraigned in road rage killing of...

Man arraigned in road rage killing of child

A man has been formally arraigned on a capital murder charge in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy in a road rage incident in Little Rock, Arkansas. A Little Rock district judge on Tuesday ordered 33-year-old Gary Holmes to remain jailed without bond on charges of capital murder and two counts of committing a terroristic act in the shooting death of Acen King.

