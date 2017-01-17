Magna IV Founder and Owner Gary Middl...

Magna IV Founder and Owner Gary Middleton Dies

16 hrs ago

Gary Middleton, who founded Magna IV in Little Rock and built it into one of the largest print and marketing businesses in the Mid-south, died Monday at age 69. Middleton started the business in 1975 with help from his wife, Pat, who survives him.

