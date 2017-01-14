LR residents seek meeting with Johnny...

LR residents seek meeting with Johnny Key on School District

14 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

MEETING REQUESTED: LR School District residents want to talk with Education Commissioner Johnny Key, who functions as the Little Rock School Board. Did you know that 50 people may petition for a public meeting with an Arkansas public school board? The Little Rock School District "School Board," now that it is in state receivership, is Education Commissioner Johnny Key.

