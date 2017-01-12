Little Rock Zoo announces births of 3 maned wolf pups
The zoo announced Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, the pups were... The zoo said Wednesday that one male and two female pups were born Dec. 21 and now weigh about two pounds. Carnivores curator Debbie Thompson at the zoo said it'll be about six more weeks before the pups are on regular display, but that visitors might see them briefly as their mother moves them to a nearby hut or back to her den.
