Little Rock woman charged with DWI after crashing into Governor's Mansion gate, police say
State police arrested 21-year-old driver after she crashed through a gate at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion early Sunday, according to a police report. Claire Suzanne Marratt of Little Rock was arrested at 6:34 a.m. about a block away from the Governor's Mansion, which is located at 1800 Center St., according to the report.
