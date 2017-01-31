Little Rock woman charged with DWI af...

Little Rock woman charged with DWI after crashing into Governor's Mansion gate, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: NWAonline

State police arrested 21-year-old driver after she crashed through a gate at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion early Sunday, according to a police report. Claire Suzanne Marratt of Little Rock was arrested at 6:34 a.m. about a block away from the Governor's Mansion, which is located at 1800 Center St., according to the report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 25 min melvin perez 20,795
Cops at hooters 11 hr thats funny 3
Don Henley concert 16 hr Curious 1
church of satan Jan 27 Kennie23 4
Democrats are Corrupt Jan 21 Longhaul 2
Mesical malpractice attorney Jan 17 Dream on 2
News Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus Jan 10 Powerwraith 2
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,511 • Total comments across all topics: 278,450,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC