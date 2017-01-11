Little Rock to New Orleans in 94 MINUTES...It's Carnival Season

GLO Airlines is flying nonstop from Little Rock to New Orleans in just 94 minutes, and it's Carnival Season in New Orleans! We took a recent flight to New Orleans on GLO, and it took us almost as long to get to the French Quarter from the airport as it did to get from Little Rock to New Orleans. We have never gotten to New Orleans that fast! Don't miss out on Carnival Season in New Orleans, Mardi Gras 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.