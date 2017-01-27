Little Rock School District millage vote to be postponed
Little Rock Superintendent Mike Poore announced this morning that the LRSD is delaying the millage election that it had scheduled for March 14 . No new election date was announced, although Poore emphasized in a statement that the postponement is temporary.
