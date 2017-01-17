Little Rock realigns anti-obesity program
Little Rock is entering into a partnership with the Little Rock School District and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock to continue operating the Love Your School childhood obesity prevention program at eight elementary schools. Previously, the city had a partnership with Ameri-Corps, a national volunteer organization, which provided young adult volunteers to take the program into the schools.
