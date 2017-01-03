Little Rock man admits he shot at pol...

Little Rock man admits he shot at police from stolen car

A 21-year-old Little Rock parolee who shot at pursuing police officers accepted an 18-year prison sentence Tuesday for armed robbery and attempted capital murder. Represented by defense attorneys Bill James and Bobby Digby, Hill also pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and committing a terroristic act for the March 20 holdup, which occurred three days after his 21st birthday.

