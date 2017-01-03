Little Rock Gay Couple's Dream Home Vandalized with Homophobic Graffiti
A gay couple came by their fixer upper in downtown Little Rock, Arkansas to find homophobic and racist graffiti out front. Trey and Carl Willis bought the home on Louisiana Street back in February 2016 and have been fixing it up to be their dream home ever since.
