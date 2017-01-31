Liebherr USA adds dealer in Arkansas

Newport News, Virginia-based Liebherr USA Co. 's construction equipment division has expanded its dealer network with the addition of Lift Truck Service Center Inc. , Little Rock, Arkansas, to its dealer network.

