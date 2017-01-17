Lawmakers Decline to Approve Lottery ...

Lawmakers Decline to Approve Lottery Ad Contract

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

After grilling Lottery Director Bishop Woosley and State Procurement Director Edward Armstrong for nearly an hour over the process that awarded a $34.5 million, five-year lottery advertising contract to CJRW, a legislative subcommittee voted Wednesday morning not to approve the contract.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mesical malpractice attorney Tue Dream on 2
Democrats are Corrupt Tue Guest 1
News Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus Jan 10 Powerwraith 2
News Caterpillar might end production in Aurora Jan 6 Longhaul 1
Review: LSC Promos Jan 5 bigfoot 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski... Jan 1 Finally 2
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,727 • Total comments across all topics: 278,057,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC