Justice-review rule got no at Supreme Court

Months before the Arkansas Supreme Court declined to review Justice Rhonda Wood's decision not to recuse from a wrongful-death lawsuit involving a nursing home owned by a major campaign donor, the Arkansas Bar Association proposed that the full court review, upon request, any such decisions by individual judges. Had the court adopted the measure proposed in July, it would have been required to review Wood's Nov. 10 decision not to recuse from a case involving Michael Morton's Robinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in North Little Rock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.