Justice-review rule got no at Supreme...

Justice-review rule got no at Supreme Court

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NWAonline

Months before the Arkansas Supreme Court declined to review Justice Rhonda Wood's decision not to recuse from a wrongful-death lawsuit involving a nursing home owned by a major campaign donor, the Arkansas Bar Association proposed that the full court review, upon request, any such decisions by individual judges. Had the court adopted the measure proposed in July, it would have been required to review Wood's Nov. 10 decision not to recuse from a case involving Michael Morton's Robinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in North Little Rock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 25 min melvin perez 20,795
Cops at hooters 11 hr thats funny 3
Don Henley concert 16 hr Curious 1
church of satan Jan 27 Kennie23 4
Democrats are Corrupt Jan 21 Longhaul 2
Mesical malpractice attorney Jan 17 Dream on 2
News Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus Jan 10 Powerwraith 2
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,511 • Total comments across all topics: 278,450,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC