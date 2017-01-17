June 12 trial set for former officer ...

June 12 trial set for former officer in Little Rock civil-rights case

A June 12 trial date was set Wednesday in a civil-rights case in which a former Little Rock police officer is accused of using excessive force during an off-duty arrest outside a restaurant in the city's Hillcrest neighborhood in 2011. Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. canceled a jury trial that had been set to begin Jan. 9, and ordered both sides to meet to discuss a possible settlement of the case.

