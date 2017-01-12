JTS Financial Gets Controlling Interest in EBi
JTS Financial of Little Rock said Thursday that it acquired controlling interest in Your Benefits Agency Inc. of Little Rock, which does business as Educational Benefits, or EBi, and provides insurance to the state education sector, including school districts.
