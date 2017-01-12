Homeless man accused of killing pregn...

Homeless man accused of killing pregnant woman in Little Rock fit for trial, doctors say

A homeless man accused of killing a woman and her unborn child in Little Rock has been deemed by state doctors as fit to stand trial on murder charges, almost five years after the July 2012 slayings. But the final decision on whether Mark Pierre Bonner is competent for trial is up to Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson.

