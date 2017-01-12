Highway improvements set to ease traf...

Highway improvements set to ease traffic, increase safety

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Online

Frequent travelers to and from Little Rock who live in Saline County or farther southwest in Malvern or Hot Springs might find a welcome change in the newly expanded Interstate 430/Interstate 30 interchange.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mesical malpractice attorney Jan 12 Needinfo 1
News Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus Jan 10 Powerwraith 2
News Caterpillar might end production in Aurora Jan 6 Longhaul 1
Review: LSC Promos Jan 5 bigfoot 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski... Jan 1 Finally 2
Review: Chef Shuttle.com (Dec '13) Dec 26 Kathy 12
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,195 • Total comments across all topics: 277,936,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC