Group protests outside Little Rock schools headquarters before announcement on campus closures
A group of parents, educators and students congregated outside Little Rock School District headquarters Tuesday morning to protest the possible shuttering of five schools - a decision that will be announced by Superintendent Michael Poore later today.
