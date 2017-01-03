Greenhorns
Razorback Nation I reject notion the sky is falling! We are strong & will make changes to become stronger! We will fight we will #Neveryield! - University of Arkansas Athletic Director Jeff Long, after the Razorbacks' 35-24 loss to Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, N.C., on Dec. 29. In a pattern that's become bitterly familiar to fans, the Hogs led 24-0 at halftime, only to collapse spectacularly in the second half. Best response to Long's rosy outlook, from Twitter user @c0dy_richardson: "@jefflongUA need to change that never yield hashtag.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: LSC Promos
|4 hr
|bigfoot
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski...
|Jan 1
|Finally
|2
|Review: Chef Shuttle.com (Dec '13)
|Dec 26
|Kathy
|12
|Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ...
|Dec 23
|Dolly
|9
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Dec 23
|cheetos
|2
|black is beautiful
|Dec 23
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC