French Hill speculation game continues
We first reported the rumblings of rumors that U.S. Rep. French Hill is going to be tapped by President Donald Trump for Deputy Secretary of the Treasury last week. This morning, the D-G follows up , citing two similar reports in other publications - Dow Jones and American Banker.
