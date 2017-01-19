Franklin Elementary supporters grill Little Rock superintendent on planned closure
On Wednesday evening, Little Rock School District Superintendent Michael Poore took questions from a large crowd of parents, neighborhood residents and community activists at Franklin Elementary. Franklin is one of two elementaries slated for closure by the district at the end of this school year, Poore announced yesterday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mesical malpractice attorney
|Tue
|Dream on
|2
|Democrats are Corrupt
|Tue
|Guest
|1
|Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus
|Jan 10
|Powerwraith
|2
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Review: LSC Promos
|Jan 5
|bigfoot
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski...
|Jan 1
|Finally
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC