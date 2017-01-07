Fix one highway bottleneck, create an...

Fix one highway bottleneck, create another

20 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Frank Fellone, who writes about traffic for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, caught the attention of readers this morning with his column about new traffic bottlenecks at the new Big Rock interchange of I-630 and 430, an eight-year, $160 million project. Eastbound congestion in the morning rush is a particular problem.

