Ex-Little Rock football coach pleads guilty in sexual assault case involving student

19 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

A Little Rock high school football coach accused of having sex with a student has pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault, court documents posted online Friday show. Former Parkview High School Coach William Hardiman, 45, entered the plea Thursday in Pulaski County Circuit Court, according to online filings.

