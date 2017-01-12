Ex-Little Rock football coach pleads guilty in sexual assault case involving student
A Little Rock high school football coach accused of having sex with a student has pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault, court documents posted online Friday show. Former Parkview High School Coach William Hardiman, 45, entered the plea Thursday in Pulaski County Circuit Court, according to online filings.
