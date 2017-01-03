Education notebook

To support and accelerate the planning for what he intends to call the "Excel" career development program, Superintendent Mike Poore wants the Little Rock School District to join the Center for Advanced Professional Studies Network of school districts. About two dozen districts in nine states are part of the network, which enables them to share training and best practices, making it possible for students to access industry standards and tools in the career fields, as well as mentors, to solve real-world problems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.