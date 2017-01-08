Death of an Arkansas hero: History or legend?
A 17-year-old boy died, and an Arkansas hero was born on this day, Jan. 8, 1864, an icy cold day in Little Rock. The Arkansas River is said to have frozen solid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You are reading because this is all you have in...
|10 min
|Laughing at you
|2
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Review: LSC Promos
|Jan 5
|bigfoot
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski...
|Jan 1
|Finally
|2
|Review: Chef Shuttle.com (Dec '13)
|Dec 26
|Kathy
|12
|Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ...
|Dec 23
|Dolly
|9
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC