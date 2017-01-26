Criminal-eviction bill shy of votes

Criminal-eviction bill shy of votes

Thursday Jan 26

A legislative attempt to restore Arkansas' criminal-eviction statute stalled in a Senate committee Wednesday after more than an hour of debate among landlord and tenant advocates. Arkansas' law -- the only one in the nation allowing landlords to seek criminal charges against delinquent tenants -- has been inactive for nearly two years after being ruled unconstitutional by a Pulaski County judge in 2015.

