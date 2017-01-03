Correction: Migrant Workers-Driven to Death story
In a Dec. 22, 2016, story about farmworker transportation, The Associated Press, relying on an Arkansas State Police accident report, reported erroneously that Roberto Vasquez did not have a commercial driver's license when the motor coach he was operating crashed on Nov. 6, 2015, killing six Mexican workers and injuring seven. The National Transportation Safety Board says Vasquez's Florida CDL had been downgraded in September 2015 because of an expired medical certificate, but was reinstated two days before the fatal wreck.
