Correction: Migrant Workers-Driven to...

Correction: Migrant Workers-Driven to Death story

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

In a Dec. 22, 2016, story about farmworker transportation, The Associated Press, relying on an Arkansas State Police accident report, reported erroneously that Roberto Vasquez did not have a commercial driver's license when the motor coach he was operating crashed on Nov. 6, 2015, killing six Mexican workers and injuring seven. The National Transportation Safety Board says Vasquez's Florida CDL had been downgraded in September 2015 because of an expired medical certificate, but was reinstated two days before the fatal wreck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Because you read every word 21 min Read it and weep 2
Review: LSC Promos Tue jjamison 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Now_What- 20,767
Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski... Jan 1 Finally 2
Review: Chef Shuttle.com (Dec '13) Dec 26 Kathy 12
News Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ... Dec 23 Dolly 9
News Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe... Dec 23 cheetos 2
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,413 • Total comments across all topics: 277,621,972

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC