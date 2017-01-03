Correction: Migrant Workers-Driven to Death-ABRIDGED story
In a Dec. 22, 2016, story about farmworker transportation, The Associated Press, relying on an Arkansas State Police accident report, reported erroneously that the driver of a motor coach that crashed on Nov. 6, 2015, killing six Mexican workers and injuring seven did not have a commercial driver's license. The National Transportation Safety Board says his Florida CDL had been downgraded in September 2015 because of an expired medical certificate, but was reinstated two days before the wreck.
