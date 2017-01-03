Convention Center sculpture commemora...

Convention Center sculpture commemorates Louisiana Purchase survey

That great big sculpture you've passed today in front of the Statehouse Convention Center is the work of Michael Warrick and Aaron Hussey, the culmination of a project many years in the making. The glass and steel sculpture, "Straight Lines on a Round World," celebrates the 200th anniversary of the Louisiana Purchase survey, begun Oct. 27, 1815, in Arkansas.

