Civil Rights Heritage Trail will add ten honorees
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Anderson Institute on Race and Ethnicity today announced 10 additions to the Arkansas Civil Rights Heritage Trail , with plaques set to be unveiled on Feb. 1 to kick off Black History Month. The trail , established in 2011, honors people who made notable contributions to civil rights in Arkansas.
