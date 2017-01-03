Charge upgraded in infant's death
Authorities have upgraded charges against a Hensley man to capital murder in the November death of his 2-month-old son. The Saline County prosecuting attorney's office filed the murder charge Wednesday against Jason Todd Lewellen.
