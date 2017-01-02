Car with two children stolen in SWLR, kids OK
Little Rock police report that a car with a one-year-old and six-year-old inside was stolen from a service station at 7700 Scott Hamilton Road this morning. Police said they received a call from Saline County not long after that said the children had been dropped off at a residence in Saline County and police went to pick the children up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: LSC Promos
|2 hr
|jjamison
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Because you read every word
|11 hr
|You r the punchline
|4
|Who was Todd Bostian? (Jul '09)
|Mon
|ToddBostian
|10
|Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski...
|Sun
|Finally
|2
|Review: Chef Shuttle.com (Dec '13)
|Dec 26
|Kathy
|12
|Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ...
|Dec 23
|Dolly
|9
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC