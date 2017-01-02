Car with two children stolen in SWLR,...

Car with two children stolen in SWLR, kids OK

Yesterday

Little Rock police report that a car with a one-year-old and six-year-old inside was stolen from a service station at 7700 Scott Hamilton Road this morning. Police said they received a call from Saline County not long after that said the children had been dropped off at a residence in Saline County and police went to pick the children up.

