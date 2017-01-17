Blue Sail Coffee to Open Shop in Tech Park
Blue Sail Coffee Roasters of Conway has signed a three-year lease to operate a coffee shop inside Phase 1 of the Little Rock Technology Park at 417 Main St. Blue Sail, which has two locations in Conway, will occupy 1,222-SF on the ground floor of the park.
