Big turnout, record donations mark school election on Nov. 8

The November School Board election in the Pulaski County Special School District -- the first to be held in conjunction with a general election -- generated more campaign contributions and more voters per contested race than in school elections of past years. Nine candidates in four of the seven School Board races raised almost $100,000, according to the campaign contribution and expenditure reports posted to the Pulaski County clerk's office website.

