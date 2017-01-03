Big turnout, record donations mark school election on Nov. 8
The November School Board election in the Pulaski County Special School District -- the first to be held in conjunction with a general election -- generated more campaign contributions and more voters per contested race than in school elections of past years. Nine candidates in four of the seven School Board races raised almost $100,000, according to the campaign contribution and expenditure reports posted to the Pulaski County clerk's office website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Just for you because everyone knows you live here
|36 min
|Read On
|8
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Fri
|Longhaul
|1
|Review: LSC Promos
|Thu
|bigfoot
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski...
|Jan 1
|Finally
|2
|Review: Chef Shuttle.com (Dec '13)
|Dec 26
|Kathy
|12
|Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ...
|Dec 23
|Dolly
|9
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC