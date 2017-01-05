Bark Bar making pawprints toward spri...

Bark Bar making pawprints toward spring opening

18 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Plans to open a dog-friendly bar in a vacant church in downtown Little Rock are padding forward, co-founder Elizabeth Michael tells us. Bark Bar, to be located at 1201 Spring St., has been approved by the Department of Health for plumbing, and landlord/architect Adam Day has created drawings for the hound-lover hangout.

