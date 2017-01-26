Bail cut for man accused in rape of victim burned at Little Rock substation during escape
A 23-year-old man accused of raping and chasing a woman into a west Little Rock utility substation, where she suffered electrical burns, was released from jail Wednesday night after his bail was reduced to $50,000. Courvoisiea Allen of Little Rock had been jailed 100 days when he made bond.
