Arkansas' top court asked to toss conviction in fatal Little Rock road-rage shooting
Attorney Jeff Rosenzweig, left, and Assistant Attorney General Adam Jackson, present oral arguments before the Arkansas Supreme Court Thursday in these screenshots from the court's live video. An attorney for a man found guilty of manslaughter in a road-rage shooting in downtown Little Rock on Thursday asked the Arkansas Supreme Court to reverse the conviction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mesical malpractice attorney
|11 hr
|Needinfo
|1
|Ty Rodgers of Hot Springs Arkansas
|Tue
|Moses
|1
|Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus
|Jan 10
|Powerwraith
|2
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Review: LSC Promos
|Jan 5
|bigfoot
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski...
|Jan 1
|Finally
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC