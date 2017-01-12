Arkansas man who said he found girlfr...

Arkansas man who said he found girlfriend under car that fell off jack charged with murder

A first-degree murder charge was filed Tuesday against Johnny Wayne Harderson, 44, of Clarksville in connection with the Dec. 4 death of Chasity Bond, 37, in Newton County. According to an affidavit filed in Newton County Circuit Court, Harderson told police he and Bond had been in a relationship for about three months.

