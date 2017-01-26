Arkansas lawmakers OK ban of common abortion procedure
Gov. Asa Hutchinson visits with reporters at his State Capitol office in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, to discuss a bill limiting a common second-trimester abortion procedure. The Arkansas Senate gave the bill final approval Thursday, and Hutchinson said he would sign the bill when it arrives in his office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|melvin perez
|20,784
|church of satan
|Fri
|Kennie23
|4
|Democrats are Corrupt
|Jan 21
|Longhaul
|2
|Mesical malpractice attorney
|Jan 17
|Dream on
|2
|Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus
|Jan 10
|Powerwraith
|2
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Review: LSC Promos
|Jan 5
|bigfoot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC