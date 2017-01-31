Arkansas Lawmakers Five Final OK to $50M Income Tax Cut Plan
LITTLE ROCK - Arkansas lawmakers have given final approval to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's $50 million plan to cut taxes for thousands of low-income Arkansans and to form a panel that will call for deeper reductions in two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 min
|melvin perez
|20,795
|Cops at hooters
|11 hr
|thats funny
|3
|Don Henley concert
|16 hr
|Curious
|1
|church of satan
|Jan 27
|Kennie23
|4
|Democrats are Corrupt
|Jan 21
|Longhaul
|2
|Mesical malpractice attorney
|Jan 17
|Dream on
|2
|Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus
|Jan 10
|Powerwraith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC