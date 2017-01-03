Arkansas lawmaker pleads guilty to conspiracy charge
In this March 25, 2015, file photo, Arkansas state Rep. Micah Neal, R-Springdale, is seen at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. The U.S. Attorney's office says Neal, who is set to leave office, pleaded guilty Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, to conspiracy for arranging bribes while he was a member of the state House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Because you read every word
|1 hr
|I seeee you
|3
|Review: LSC Promos
|Tue
|jjamison
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski...
|Jan 1
|Finally
|2
|Review: Chef Shuttle.com (Dec '13)
|Dec 26
|Kathy
|12
|Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ...
|Dec 23
|Dolly
|9
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Dec 23
|cheetos
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC