Arkansan to be first black chief judge on 8th circuit court
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A Hope, Arkansas, native is to become the first black chief judge of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Lavenski Smith, now of Little Rock, is to become chief judge of the St. Louis-based on March 11. He succeeds Judge William Jay Riley, whose seven-year term as chief judge is expiring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 min
|melvin perez
|20,795
|Cops at hooters
|11 hr
|thats funny
|3
|Don Henley concert
|16 hr
|Curious
|1
|church of satan
|Jan 27
|Kennie23
|4
|Democrats are Corrupt
|Jan 21
|Longhaul
|2
|Mesical malpractice attorney
|Jan 17
|Dream on
|2
|Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus
|Jan 10
|Powerwraith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC