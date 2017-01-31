Arkansan to be first black chief judg...

Arkansan to be first black chief judge on 8th circuit court

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 29 Read more: Star Tribune

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A Hope, Arkansas, native is to become the first black chief judge of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Lavenski Smith, now of Little Rock, is to become chief judge of the St. Louis-based on March 11. He succeeds Judge William Jay Riley, whose seven-year term as chief judge is expiring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 min melvin perez 20,795
Cops at hooters 11 hr thats funny 3
Don Henley concert 16 hr Curious 1
church of satan Jan 27 Kennie23 4
Democrats are Corrupt Jan 21 Longhaul 2
Mesical malpractice attorney Jan 17 Dream on 2
News Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus Jan 10 Powerwraith 2
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,543 • Total comments across all topics: 278,450,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC