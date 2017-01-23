Arkansan on 'The Bachelor' says episode segment 'censored' in Little Rock area

The Arkansan competing on the reality show The Bachelor advanced to the next round in an episode that aired Monday night, though viewers in Little Rock didn't see part of the program in which she described a purported confrontation with an unfaithful boyfriend in Arkansas' capital city. Raven Gates, a 25-year-old fashion boutique owner from Hoxie in Lawrence County, received a rose at the end of an extended date with Bachelor Nick Viall during the episode, ensuring she will return for at least one more week.

