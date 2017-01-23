Altimize Offers Ecommerce Apps to Retailers
Altimize, a new startup leasing space at the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub in North Little Rock, offers a simple platform for retailers to create apps, allowing their customers to shop their stores online. Co-owner and co-founder Bryan Howe said the retailers who sign up with his company get a username and password to log in with.
