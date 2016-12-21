After 20 years on LR board, Cazort ta...

After 20 years on LR board, Cazort takes breather

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NWAonline

Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola and Little Rock Zoo Director Susan Altrui flank Brad Cazort at a ceremony last month recognizing Cazort for his years of service as a city director. Brad Cazort said he's heard rumors that Little Rock doesn't shut down every Tuesday night while the Board of Directors meets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who was Todd Bostian? (Jul '09) 5 min ToddBostian 9
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr nuffing woiks burp 20,765
Because you read every word 8 hr I see you reading... 3
Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski... 16 hr Finally 2
Review: Chef Shuttle.com (Dec '13) Dec 26 Kathy 12
News Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ... Dec 23 Dolly 9
News Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe... Dec 23 cheetos 2
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,567 • Total comments across all topics: 277,535,078

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC