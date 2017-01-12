A Reporter Born in the Ottoman Empire, Forged in Little Rock

The correspondent Farnsworth Fowle captured the fury of a white mob in 1957 when nine black children arrived to integrate an Arkansas high school. In a career that spanned four tumultuous decades, Farnsworth Fowle witnessed World War II at battlefronts from North Africa to the Balkans, the creation of the state of Israel and the death of King George VI of Britain.

