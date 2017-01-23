2nd sentenced in fatal Little Rock be...

2nd sentenced in fatal Little Rock beating

16 hrs ago

A second homeless man was sentenced to prison for participating in the fatal beating of a fellow transient in Little Rock more than two years ago. Glen Alexander Swayze, 58, of Jacksonville pleaded guilty Jan. 17 to second-degree murder in the October 2014 slaying of 39-year-old Marcus Lakeith Tidwell.

