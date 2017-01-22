22 preparing for new starts in Legislature
Some of the incoming Arkansas lawmakers said they spent recent days reading bills, moving into Little Rock apartments or enjoying time with their families before today's start of this year's regular legislative session. The 91st General Assembly, which convenes at noon today at the state Capitol, includes 18 members of the House of Representatives and four senators who are not incumbents.
