2 killed in head-on crash on west Little Rock overpass
A portion of Interstate 630 that leads into west Little Rock was shut down for several hours Monday night after a head-on collision that killed two people. The collision happened on a one-way, westbound overpass of I-630 as it merges into Financial Centre Parkway.
